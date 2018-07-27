Kalli Fliehr, a member of the Wissota Raptors 4-H Club, was selected to receive this year's Spirit of Paul Roth Award.
Fliehr has been a member of the Wissota Raptors 4-H Club for 12 years and just completed her fourth year as a 4-H camp counselor. The committee selected Kalli for her similar characteristics and skills to Paul at 4-H Camp.
This award is given in memory of Paul Roth, a former 4-H youth and exceptional 4-H Camp Counselor. Paul was a member of the Trout Creek 4-H Club and the son of Lanny and Judy Roth. Paul brought a lot of enthusiasm, dedication, organizational and leadership skills to 4-H camp. The 4-H Camp Committee looks for these skills and characteristics when selecting a counselor to receive this award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.