Amy Vogt will take the helm of The Menomonie Singers, Inc., starting in the fall 2018. Jerry Hui, conductor of the Menomonie Singers for the past three years resigned earlier this summer pursue other professional activities. Vogt has a Bachelor of Music in choral conducting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Recently, she became the new choral conductor at Osseo-Fairchild High School. Vogt has had many choral conducting experiences, including music department chair and choral conductor at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls most recently. The Menomonie Singers is a non-profit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989, and performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin.
U.S. Bancorp Investments, an affiliate of U.S. Bank, announced today that Daniel Lotts has joined U.S. Bancorp Investments as a Wealth Management Advisor. Lotts will be based in U.S. Bank’s Eau Claire Main branch. At U.S. Bancorp Investments, Lotts will work with a team of investment, insurance and financial planning experts from U.S. Bancorp Investments, plus banking experts from U.S. Bank to help his clients meet all of their financial needs. Lotts brings seven years of experience in the financial services to the new role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.