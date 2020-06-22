OneFest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Ticket holders for OneFest have a couple of options. The first option is to hold their ticket for the 2021 festival and have it roll over with no future costs. The second option is to receive a refund for the ticket, and within that either receive the money personally or donate the ticket cost to the OneFest nonprofit ministry. Every ticket holder will receive an email promptly from the festival and the deadline for refund requests is Saturday, Aug. 1.

Due to the loss of potential income from the 2020 festival, OneFest organizers are asking for donations to help make a 2021 edition possible during these trying times.

“We are asking for your support. OneFest was created to provide an inspirational event for our community and without you, it could not succeed. We hope the community sees the tremendous value of this event and keep OneFest in your prayers as we move forward. Also, please prayerfully consider providing a donation to help keep OneFest going. We need your support now to help OneFest remain a positive light for our community. We thank you for your support.”

Jennifer Johnson, a OneFest 2020 ticket holder, said she was looking forward to the festival, but ultimately knew a cancelation was inevitable.

“It was just a matter of time,” Johnson said. “The entire summer is basically canceled, so a big event like this was bound not to happen. Hopefully, it happens next year, because this year would’ve been a lot of fun.”

