Falcon is a 3-year-old short-hair domestic cat. He loves any opportunity to lounge around, but he can be playful too. He would do well in any kind of home, including cats and kids, but the Chippewa County Humane Association is unsure how he would act around other dogs. Falcon is laid back cat, who came to the association as a stray.
Falcon is neutered and is up-to-date on all his shots, except for his rabies shot. He is available for adoption today at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
