Rain and River are 1-year-old, female short-hair domestic cats. They are back at the Chippewa County Humane Association after their owner did not have time to be with and take care of them. They are energetic and love to explore. Rain and River would do well in a home with kids, but dogs are iffy, since the duo did not grow up with them.
The duo also needs some extra eye care and attention. Owners would have to squirt some drops in their eyes occasionally.
Association staff said it would be ideal for the pair to be adopted together, since they have bonded.
They are up-to-date on their shots, spayed and available for adoption today at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
