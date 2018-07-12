Three-month-old Spectre is a domestic medium-hair kitten. He’s a lover and a cuddler, who would get along with anyone including other cats and dogs. He especially loves kids. Spectre enjoys playing and is happiest when he’s being pet.
Spectre is not yet neutered, but he is up-to-date on his shots. He is available for adoption today at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
