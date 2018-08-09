Leonardo DeCattio is an 8-week-old medium-hair kitten. He and his siblings came to the Chippewa County Humane Association as strays. Like most kittens, he his fun, sweet and playful. Since he's still young, Leonardo would do well in any home, as he could adjust.
Leonardo is up-to-date on his shots, and would have to be neutered. He's available for adoption today at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.