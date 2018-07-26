Families in need of extra food are invited to attend local “pop-up pantries” through the end of August. See the full list of locations and dates below:
Parkview Elementary School parking lot, 501 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls: 4—5 p.m., every Tuesday from July 31 through Aug. 28.
L.E. Philips Senior Center parking lot, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire: 2—3 p.m., every Thursday from Aug. 2—30
Longfellow Elementary School parking log, 500 Balcom St., Eau Claire: 4—5 p.m., every Tuesday from Aug. 2—30
The Community Table, 320 Putnam St. #2, Eau Claire: one-time event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 27
Northstar Elementary School parking lot, 2711 Abbe Hill, Eau Claire: 4—5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 1
