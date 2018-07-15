For a man who made millions laugh, Robin Williams certainly led a heartbreaking life.
In “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” director Marina Zenovich comes to the conclusion that he soared on stage but didn’t know what to do with himself when he wasn’t in front of an audience.
“He was like the light that never knew how to turn himself off,” says friend and fellow comic Lewis Black.
Countless interviews fully support the theory. Zenovich talks to so many people (and has so much unseen footage), “Come Inside My Mind” is like the last concert Williams never gave.
Detailing his friendship with Christopher Reeve, offering bits about his early years and tracking the pitfalls of success, the documentary shows a Robin we suspected but didn’t want to know.
“Cocaine is God’s way of saying you’re making too much money,” Williams offers at one point. And, yes, drugs and alcohol were problems. Loving family and friends were always there, but it never seemed like enough.
Zenovich covers the highs and lows (and includes some really funny outtakes from “Mork and Mindy”) and gets people like Billy Crystal, Pam Dawber and Williams’ son Zak to open up.
They’re not afraid to speak (Williams’ first wife is forthcoming, too) or praise: “He needed that little hug you can only get from strangers,” one says.
He joked before and after heart surgery, enjoyed something of a comeback just riffing about it, then noticed more was wrong.
Lewy Body Dementia was ultimately diagnosed but few knew he had it until after he had died.
Dawber, his “Mork and Mindy” co-star, recalls her last visit with him and says she knew he wasn’t well. “He was losing weight.” But she had no idea it would lead to suicide.
Because the documentary is so detailed, it’d be impossible for any actor to try and play him in a film.
Williams was one of a kind, a king of improvisation. “It’s like sex without the guilt,” he said. When he couldn’t riff at the same level as he once did, he began to wilt.
“Come Inside My Mind” brings tears repeatedly, but it also gives Williams life. Those moments on stage (particularly during “Comic Relief,” which showed him at his best) pop.
When he’s running around in high-waisted pants and his trademark suspenders, it’s like he never left.
Zenovich honors his memory and nudges viewers. As much as gregarious people may look like they’re fine, they may be hiding behind a laugh and a smile. As rare as Williams was, he was just as human as anyone else.
For those sobbing at story’s end, Zak Williams provides incredible perspective about his dad’s death and a degree of hope.
“Come Inside My Mind” doesn’t lessen the loss, but it makes us appreciate the time we got.
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” airs at 7 p.m. Monday on HBO.
