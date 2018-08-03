The Hallie Optimist Foundation honored 10 students from the Chippewa Valley with scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year. Each received a check for $500 from the foundation.
Hannah Ullom: McDonell Area Catholic Schools graduate, will attend CVTC for business management, daughter of Travis and Erica Ullom.
Tucker Manderscheid: Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate, will attend UW-Stout to study mechanical engineering, son of John and Rhonda Manderscheid.
Kyra Peloquin: Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate, will attend UW-Eau Claire to study in its nursing and health sciences programs, daughter of Robin Peloquin. Scholarship was sponsored by Norm Plourde Memorial.
Codie Meinen: Chippewa Falls Senior High School graduate and will attend Southwest Minnesota State University, son of Todd Meinen.
Matthew Stein: Altoona High School graduate, will attend the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts, son of Dennis Stein.
Zachary Engen: Altoona High School graduate, will attend CVTC for architectural structural design, son of Melanie Engen.
Mickie Lor: Memorial High School graduate, will attend UW-Madison for business, son of Choua Lor.
Noelle Urlaub: Memorial High School graduate, will attend Montana State Univeristy for food and nutrition dietetics studies, daughter of Michelle Urlaub.
Seth Lyons: Memorial High School graduate, will attend CVTC for its automotive maintenance technician program, son of Terry and Michelle Lyons.
Shane Ender: Eau Claire North High School graduate, will attend UW-Stout, son of Heidi Ender. Scholarship was sponsored by Linda Calica Memorial.
