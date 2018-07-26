St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will host an open house and ice cream social in celebration of the congregation’s 100th anniversary from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the church. At 2 p.m., there will be a live performance by a Lutheran Ceili Orchestra, a group of musicians from the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. They play traditional Irish instruments and will perform for guests, playing Christian music.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, there will be a special worship service to praise and thank God for His guidance and grace for the past 100 years.
Many of the former pastors will be in attendance. The Rev. Jerry Ewings, a son of the congregation, will be guest speaker. A catered meal will follow the worship service.
The public is invited to join.
The church’s history
In 1913 the Reverend Otto W. Koch, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holcombe, had been in contact with Lutheran families in the surrounding area. He held services in Cornell for Lutherans at their homes, but the German Lutherans would hold their services at the home of August Plagge. Also, Reverend Koch baptized and confirmed the members of these families. In 1915 he accepted a call to Tomah, Wis., and left the area.
In the late summer of 1915, the Reverend Burkholz came to this area and continued the work that was begun by Reverend Koch. He remained here until 1917 and was replaced by Reverend Immanual H. Albrecht.
In 1918, a small white frame church was erected on the corner of Seventh and Bridge streets in Cornell, with a small loan of $500 from the church extension fund of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Joint Synod of Wisconsin, and other states.
At this time, the newly formed church became part of the Evangelical Joint Parishes located at Keystone (Trinity), Birch Creek (St. Peter), Cornell (St. John’s), Cobban and Jim Falls.
In 1928, a decision was made to have services in English and, occasionally, German. The first baptism was Frank Jacob Stanek. The first confirmands were Edward Falbe and Heinrick Goltz. The first marriage ceremony was that of Gustave Falbe and Hulda Saam. The first funeral was Rexford Paul Gilbert.
The 1940s ushered in a growth in the congregation during the years immediately following World War II. The pastor’s salary was increased by $200 in 1948. The congregation also saw a need for a new building. Several years passed, and after much prayer and consideration, the decision was made to go forward with these plans.
In August 1954, a motion was made and passed to purchase six lots for $2,300 on which to build a new church building. In 1955, a new building committee was formed. Its members purchased one-half of a city block from the Fox Estate for $1,500. It was decided to build on the corner of Seventh and Thomas streets. (The congregation served as its own contractor.) In 1956, plans for the new church were drawn up. In April of 1957, Mr. Walter Rucks was given the contract to start construction of the church. On Sept. 1, 1957, a bid of $4,000 was accepted for the old church which was bought by Rita and Bill Burpo. There was a tiny cemetery behind the church that was moved to the town of Cleveland cemetery.
Ground was broken on May 5, 1957. The cornerstone was laid on Sept. 1, 1957. Dedication services were held on Dec. 15, 1957. The new building is made of brick and way-lite block construction. Its dimensions are 34 by 84 feet, and it will seat 275 people. Total cost upon completion was approximately $60,000.
In 1984, Trinity Lutheran dissolved the joint parish with St. John’s and became a joint parish with St. John’s of Eagleton.
The nineties brought many new purchases to the church. Carpeting for the basement and a new sound system were purchased from Mr. Fosberg. The Wick pipe organ was installed and dedicated on Sept. 19, 1993, with Mr. Charles Bonow as a guest organist. The new Christian Worship hymnal was put into use. Individual cups were used in place of the common cup for communion.
Since the church is now joined with Our Redeemer, it was suggested that the two ladies’ groups combine to become one, meetings to be held, alternately, at each location. The men hold their joint council meetings twice a year, but each church retains its own individual council.
January 2017 brought updates for the church building. A purple curtain from behind the cross was removed and a rock wall took its place behind the cross. The curtain was used to make two new 100th anniversary banners. The communion rails were removed, to allow communicants room to stand when they take the Lord’s Supper. The floor in the altar area was redone with wood flooring, and the entire church was repainted. New carpet was installed. The stairway railing in the basement was replaced and the basement was also repainted.
Read more about the church’s anniversary from a story published in the Herald this January at www.chippewa.com.
