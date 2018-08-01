Student achievements

The following local students were part of the nearly 7,500 students to graduate from the University of Wisconsin—Madison this spring.
Bloomer
Mitchell Goettl, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction
Clinton Heinze, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Graduated with Distinction
Colten Seibel, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Athletic Training, Athletic Training,
Cadott
Kaedan O’Brien, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology, Zoology
Ashley Peotter, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
Alexandra Siverling, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology
Elliott Sprecher, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction
Chippewa Falls
Tyler Baier, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing,
Cooper Barth, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Political Science
Clark Benson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Graduated with Distinction
Suzanne Fastner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology, Graduated with Distinction
Jonathon Hansen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Music,
Amos Mayberry, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science-Journalism, Journalism,
Katherine Passint, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work CSWE Accredited,
Mitch Ritzinger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry,
Carly Schesel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction
Abby Schindler, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine,
Marshall Schlick, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering
Lauren Strom, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Shelby Tisdale, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Jim Falls
Daniel Oliver, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Mathematics
Elizabeth Rubenzer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering,
New Auburn
Sarah Elsner, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Retailing and Consumer Behavior, Retailing and Consumer Behavior
Stanley
Sheila Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Brady Mahal, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics
