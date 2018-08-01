Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dean's List

Student achievements

 Jupiterimages

The following local students were part of the nearly 7,500 students to graduate from the University of Wisconsin—Madison this spring.

Bloomer

Mitchell Goettl, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction

Clinton Heinze, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Graduated with Distinction

Colten Seibel, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Athletic Training, Athletic Training,

Cadott

Kaedan O’Brien, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology, Zoology

Ashley Peotter, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry

Alexandra Siverling, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology

Elliott Sprecher, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction

Chippewa Falls

Tyler Baier, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing,

Cooper Barth, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Political Science

Clark Benson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Graduated with Distinction

Suzanne Fastner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology, Graduated with Distinction

Jonathon Hansen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Music,

Amos Mayberry, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science-Journalism, Journalism,

Katherine Passint, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work CSWE Accredited,

Mitch Ritzinger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry,

Carly Schesel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction

Abby Schindler, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine,

Marshall Schlick, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering

Lauren Strom, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Shelby Tisdale, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Jim Falls

Daniel Oliver, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, Mathematics

Elizabeth Rubenzer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering,

New Auburn

Sarah Elsner, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Retailing and Consumer Behavior, Retailing and Consumer Behavior

Stanley

Sheila Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Brady Mahal, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.