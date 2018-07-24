Student achievements

Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The following local students have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring 2018 semester.

Bloomer

Jacob Anderson, BFA studio art, Junior

Dirk Bruxvoort, BS technology education, Freshman

Joyel Metcalf, BS human development and family studies, Senior

Justin Wachtendonk, BS Mechanical Engineering, Senior

Chandler Zwiefelhofer, BS human development and family studies, Sophomore

Boyd

Brady Booth, BS applied science, Pre-Chiropractic/Pre-Prof, Freshman

Mckenzie Booth, BS human development and family studies, Junior

Katie Dubiel, BS human development and family studies, Junior

Cadott

Brooke Erickson, BS vocational rehabilitation, Senior

Kaitlyn Eyerly, BS human development and family studies, Freshman

Alexis Munroe, BS business administration, Sophomore

Leona Sonnentag, BS early childhood education, Freshman

Ty Weiss, BS computer engineering, Freshman

Chippewa Falls

Kierstyn Anglemyer, BS art education, Freshman

Alexandra Barnard, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Freshman

Tanner Brun, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Freshman

Ben Cheever, BS Computer Net & Info Tech, Senior

Kyle Conway, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Junior

Brady Cronk, BS Real Estate Property Mgmt, BS business administration, Sophomore

Wendi DeMars, BS vocational rehabilitation, Senior

Sarah Dickson, BFA entertainment design, Junior

Katelyn Govin, BS vocational rehabilitation, Sophomore

Joshua Haakana, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Sophomore

Ross Hebert, BS Computer Science, Freshman

Erin Jackson, BFA entertainment design, Sophomore

Kimberly Krarup, BS human development and family studies, Senior

Carl Krumenauer, BS engineering technology, Sophomore

Jordan Merrell, BS engineering technology, Freshman

Brock Normand, BFA entertainment design, Sophomore

Angel Peck, BS human development and family studies, Senior

Bronson Roshell, BS construction, Freshman

Gina Roznak, BS business administration, Freshman

Makaya Ruhe, BS art education, Junior

Deanie Schaller, BS human development and family studies, Sophomore

Tarin Solberg, BS special education, Junior

Jennifer Strand, BS dietetics, Freshman

Erika Swoboda, BS early childhood education, Junior

Stephen Sykora, BS engineering technology, Senior

Kyle Tietz, BS computer engineering, Senior

Justen Wiltrout, BS computer engineering, Senior

Cornell

Peyton Bowe, BS Mechanical Engineering, Sophomore

Jacob Hillebrand, BS computer engineering, High School Special, Sophomore

Kole Mewhorter, BS business administration, BS supply chain management, Freshman

Lacey Naiberg, BS special education (2nd mj), Senior

Holcombe

William Hattamer, BS business administration, Sophomore

Kareese Jiskra, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Junior

Jim Falls

Alec Chapman, BS Mechanical Engineering, Junior

Courtney Wagner, BS psychology, Senior

Lake Holcombe

Laura Elmer, BS human development and family studies, Junior

New Auburn

Erica Francis, BS psychology, Senior

Colton Lunemann, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Junior

Stanley

Kailyn Backus, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Senior

Eric Gwiazda, BS information and communication technologies, Senior

