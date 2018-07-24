Student achievements

The following local students have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring 2018 semester.
Bloomer
Jacob Anderson, BFA studio art, Junior
Dirk Bruxvoort, BS technology education, Freshman
Joyel Metcalf, BS human development and family studies, Senior
Justin Wachtendonk, BS Mechanical Engineering, Senior
Chandler Zwiefelhofer, BS human development and family studies, Sophomore
Boyd
Brady Booth, BS applied science, Pre-Chiropractic/Pre-Prof, Freshman
Mckenzie Booth, BS human development and family studies, Junior
Katie Dubiel, BS human development and family studies, Junior
Cadott
Brooke Erickson, BS vocational rehabilitation, Senior
Kaitlyn Eyerly, BS human development and family studies, Freshman
Alexis Munroe, BS business administration, Sophomore
Leona Sonnentag, BS early childhood education, Freshman
Ty Weiss, BS computer engineering, Freshman
Chippewa Falls
Kierstyn Anglemyer, BS art education, Freshman
Alexandra Barnard, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Freshman
Tanner Brun, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Freshman
Ben Cheever, BS Computer Net & Info Tech, Senior
Kyle Conway, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Junior
Brady Cronk, BS Real Estate Property Mgmt, BS business administration, Sophomore
Wendi DeMars, BS vocational rehabilitation, Senior
Sarah Dickson, BFA entertainment design, Junior
Katelyn Govin, BS vocational rehabilitation, Sophomore
Joshua Haakana, BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art, Sophomore
Ross Hebert, BS Computer Science, Freshman
Erin Jackson, BFA entertainment design, Sophomore
Kimberly Krarup, BS human development and family studies, Senior
Carl Krumenauer, BS engineering technology, Sophomore
Jordan Merrell, BS engineering technology, Freshman
Brock Normand, BFA entertainment design, Sophomore
Angel Peck, BS human development and family studies, Senior
Bronson Roshell, BS construction, Freshman
Gina Roznak, BS business administration, Freshman
Makaya Ruhe, BS art education, Junior
Deanie Schaller, BS human development and family studies, Sophomore
Tarin Solberg, BS special education, Junior
Jennifer Strand, BS dietetics, Freshman
Erika Swoboda, BS early childhood education, Junior
Stephen Sykora, BS engineering technology, Senior
Kyle Tietz, BS computer engineering, Senior
Justen Wiltrout, BS computer engineering, Senior
Cornell
Peyton Bowe, BS Mechanical Engineering, Sophomore
Jacob Hillebrand, BS computer engineering, High School Special, Sophomore
Kole Mewhorter, BS business administration, BS supply chain management, Freshman
Lacey Naiberg, BS special education (2nd mj), Senior
Holcombe
William Hattamer, BS business administration, Sophomore
Kareese Jiskra, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Junior
Jim Falls
Alec Chapman, BS Mechanical Engineering, Junior
Courtney Wagner, BS psychology, Senior
Lake Holcombe
Laura Elmer, BS human development and family studies, Junior
New Auburn
Erica Francis, BS psychology, Senior
Colton Lunemann, BS applied mathematics and computer science, Junior
Stanley
Kailyn Backus, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism, Senior
Eric Gwiazda, BS information and communication technologies, Senior
