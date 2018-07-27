Student achievements

Tyler Rubenzer, of Bloomer, graduated from Drake University with a law degree.
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on nearly 1,300 graduates, including the following locals, on May 19.
Chippewa Falls
Jason Dienger, Bachelor of Science, resource management — conservation law enforcement, Cum Laude
Brianna Hepfler, Bachelor of Music, music education — general and instrumental
Adam Hunt, Bachelor of Science, resource management — conservation law enforcement, Cum Laude
Taylor Strand, Bachelor of Science, soil and waste resources — waste management
Holcombe
Samantha Seebruck, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, Cum Laude
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.