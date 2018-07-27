Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dean's List

Student achievements

 Jupiterimages

Tyler Rubenzer, of Bloomer, graduated from Drake University with a law degree.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on nearly 1,300 graduates, including the following locals, on May 19.

Chippewa Falls

Jason Dienger, Bachelor of Science, resource management — conservation law enforcement, Cum Laude

Brianna Hepfler, Bachelor of Music, music education — general and instrumental

Adam Hunt, Bachelor of Science, resource management — conservation law enforcement, Cum Laude

Taylor Strand, Bachelor of Science, soil and waste resources — waste management

Holcombe

Samantha Seebruck, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, Cum Laude

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.