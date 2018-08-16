Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Student achievements
CONTRIBUTED

Jeanne Kuehl of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas students named to the spring 2018 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Kuehl is majoring in Economics.

