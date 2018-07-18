Student achievements

Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 200th commencement ceremonies May 11-12. Graduating students, including the following local students, received a special 200th tassel to represent the milestone ceremony.

Bloomer

Shanna Littfin, animal science

Benjamin Schley, software engineering

Cadott

Bethany Schroeder, chemistry

Chippewa Falls

Logan Berseth, mechanical engineering

Holcombe

Tyler Villalpando, mechanical engineering

Jim Falls

James Elwood, mechanical engineering

New Auburn

Christian Hansen, mechanical engineering

