Student achievements

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 200th commencement ceremonies May 11-12. Graduating students, including the following local students, received a special 200th tassel to represent the milestone ceremony.
Bloomer
Shanna Littfin, animal science
Benjamin Schley, software engineering
Cadott
Bethany Schroeder, chemistry
Chippewa Falls
Logan Berseth, mechanical engineering
Holcombe
Tyler Villalpando, mechanical engineering
Jim Falls
James Elwood, mechanical engineering
New Auburn
Christian Hansen, mechanical engineering
