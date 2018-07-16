The light was fading as we left the home farm up north. My wife was away at a wedding and the elder daughter had other commitments, so it was just the younger child and I in the van. The countryside was soft green, and right after the first turn we stopped to watch a yearling deer standing shin-deep in ditchwater. The deer was unafraid of the van, but twitched its ears when we rolled down the window and whistled at it.
We moved on to Turkey Corners, where I flipped the headlights on but it was not yet dark enough for them to reflect from the stop sign. When we crossed the big swamp the floodlights of the sand plant were visible on the horizon and the sun was well sunk but the sky was still dim blue. As we approached the edge of the tiny town where I attended kindergarten through graduation, an Amish buggy met us at the intersection. Its headlights and turn signals shone in contrast to the boxy blackness of the rig. By the time we passed the village’s single glowing gas station and hit the four-lane the gloaming was fully upon us.
The gloaming is a tricky time, especially when Mom is gone. Just as I set the cruise control my young one announced that she had “the Sunday night sads.” Looking out over the darkening landscape, I understood. I am susceptible myself. The gradual emergence of distant yard lights as the last drop of rose leaves the sky only exacerbates the issue.
I drew the child’s attention to a light flashing in the sky off to the southeast. “I think that’s the flight from Chicago,” I said. It often passes over our farm on approach, although by this point it had already made its wide turn. I was pointing out the plane as a way of buying myself time, since I possess no real antidote to the Sunday night sads. I was hoping that we might pass under the plane just as it made its final approach, as even in this advanced gadgeted age, there is still something cool about a big plane flying right overhead. Unfortunately it was on a different vector and the lights descended out of sight long before we were anywhere near.
We passed through the city shortly, a cacophony of lights, visible from our farm as a gauzy inverted bowl, and by the time we dipped to our home valley I was studying all the reflective elements of the guard rail and general directional signs, even out here on the back roads and wondering what it was to drive this country back before safety ruled all, and then I realized the drive home had evolved into a meditation on the emotional power of light.
After tucking the car into the garage, I sent the young one in to brush her teeth and go to bed, promising I would be in shortly to tuck her in and kiss her goodnight. Then I walked down to close up the chicken coop. A lone firefly winked and disappeared, a remnant straggler from the glowing thousands plying the valley just weeks ago, and no match for the emergent constellations above. I shut off the kitchen light and climbed the stairs in the dark, then sat on the edge of the bed to tell the little girl we loved her, that the Big Dipper was still solid in the sky, and that there would be sunshine in the morning.
