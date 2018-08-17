By Ruth Willut for the Chippewa Herald, February 28, 1991:
Dreams seldom come true. This is the story of one of those dreams.
Thaddeus Coleman Pound, early settler in Chippewa Falls, entrepreneur, President of the Union Lumber Company, State Assemblyman, Lieutenant Governor and Congressman, believed so strongly in the benefits of Chippewa’s pure water that in 1894 he organized Chippewa Springs, took out articles of incorporation, and then spent the rest of his life marketing his “medicinal spring water.”
The water had been tested and it was declared the purest in the world. It was found to be free from mineral salts and other foreign substances and was thought to possess the potential curative quality for kidney disturbances and other ailments. It was also said to offer great relief from rheumatism.
Pound believed so strongly in the therapeutic qualities of the spring water that while serving as congressman in Washington D.C., he had Chippewa water sent to him for drinking. In a short time the company was receiving a large number of orders from Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Maine.
He traveled throughout Europe trying to sell the water to hotels and restaurants. After spending several years developing a market in Chicago, he returned home to build a bottling works and shipping depot from which the water was to be sent to all parts of the U.S.
Because of the exceptional merits of the water, he tried to interest his community in building a sanitarium near the springs. A great deal of effort was put into finding the best way of constructing and operating such an institution. A trip to Prairie du Chien to observe a similar health spa strengthened his conviction that the greater success could be assured by locating the spa near the Chippewa Springs. Success would depend on the erection of such an institution in the city and if management was offered by well qualified persons, according to Pound.
Plans were drawn, but in spite of all the preparations, attempts to interest investors in building this sanitarium in Chippewa Falls failed.
