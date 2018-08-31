Schoolhouses have gotten larger, classrooms have been modernized and student clothing styles have certainly changed, but one thing that has stayed the same is that the end of summer still means that school will soon be starting. The article below, originally published in the Herald’s 150th Anniversary Issue on August 17, 1995, describes the early schools of Chippewa County.
Schools flourished throughout the county
In the 1840s, what is now known as Chippewa County was part of Crawford County. The county of Chippewa was formally created and recognized in March 1853. There were a number of smaller schools in townships, although not much information is known about them. Many of the villages no longer exist today or have taken another name.
Most of the information gathered on the county’s early schools has been taken from the History of the Chippewa Valley. According to the text, the first district school organized in the county under legal provision was in the town of Lafayette. That was in the fall of 1855 and Miss Irene Drake was the first teacher.
In the succeeding winter, 1855-56, a public schoolhouse had been commenced but remained unfinished, and the school was opened in a private house. At that time and in that little district the people were so tenacious of their local customs that the proposition to levy a tax to build a schoolhouse was strenuously opposed, notwithstanding there was a large amount of non-resident lands on which the assessment would fall. That attitude was overcome eventually, but at first many of the people thought the schoolhouse should be built with private donations.
Other early schools
The village of Drywood was settled in 1868 and platted in 1884. A district school was established here in 1870.
Estella, a logging station 17 miles from Cadott, had a district school of two rooms that was built in 1885.
Although the village of Auburn was settled in 1875, it is not known when the village’s first school began. It is known however, that the first district school burned down and a new one was built in its place.
The village of Bloomer, which was first known as Vanville, was settled in 1856. It became Bloomer in 1867. The first school was in a log building near the Herman Albrecht house. According to the History of Bloomer, compiled by the Bloomer class of 1925, in 1857, the school district was divided and the village built the schoolhouse, which was owned by John Smith. A Miss Isilman and Mrs. S.J. Friddy conducted the studies and their salaries were $35 a month. In 1876, this building was succeeded by a district brick-built building with four departments. The school was divided into primary, intermediate and high schools.
In Edson, formally Edson Center, school was conducted in connection with the church, which was carried on by the sisters of Notre Dame. The average attendance of students was 120.
A schoolhouse was built in Stanley in 1883, two years after the settlement had been surveyed and platted. A new building was completed in 1890, and an average of 75 students attended the school. The old schoolhouse was bought by a Methodist organization.
One of the most thriving villages in this township was Cadott. A little log cabin, about three-quarters of a mile south of the center of what is now the village, was the first schoolhouse in the settlement. This was in 1868, and Miss Mary Hoard was the first teacher. It was a district school. The township school system came into operation in 1875, by the vote of the people, and a more commodious structure was erected on Main Street. A new schoolhouse was built in 1882. The old one was sold and operated as a drug store by L.M. Young. On April 4, 1882, the town voted for a high school in this village. The district school was established as a high school January 16, 1884. “The district school is graded, with five departments, “ reported the History of the Chippewa Valley. “An additional building, for district purposes, was erected in 1886. “The attendance of pupils averages 250. The school grounds are quite spacious, covering four or five acres, graded and seeded down to grass, with walks across them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.