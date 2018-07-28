You may have heard of snakes on a plane, but what about the 2-year-old on the train?
Read about the adventure of Walter Hogseth, who at just 2 years old, rode a train by himself from Chippewa Falls to Abbotsford in 1909. Though starting off life with panicking-inducing adventure, the story ends happily, with Hogseth living 90 years past his trip.
Wee Boy’s Long Go: Small Son of Martin Hogseth Boards a Train and Rides to Abbotsford
Chippewa Herald, June 27, 1909
Walter Hogseth, the two-and-a-half-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin P. Hogseth, took a long ride on the “choo-choo” cars yesterday and gave his parents quite a scare. He went to Abbotsford on Soo passenger train No. 2 departing at 11:40 a.m. and returned on passenger train No. 5 at 8:50 p.m. last night.
The boy wandered down to the depot where he mixed in with some children about his own age who were accompanied by two ladies waiting for the train, which was 30 minutes late, and when they boarded the train Walter followed, unnoticed. The ladies noticed him after the train was well on its way and thinking he belonged to another passenger gave his presence no attention.
At Abbotsford everybody left the car but Walter and after inquiry it was found that he was a stray sheep. No one could imagine how, when, or where he got on the train until the ladies suggested that he might have followed the children at Chippewa Falls. A dispatch was sent here asking if a small boy was missing. Meanwhile the traveling Walter was missed at his home and a search was being made for him. Several rumors came in that he had been seen at various places in this city but he could not be located. Instructions were sent to the chief of police at Abbotsford to send the boy down on No. 5, and Olaf Olson of that place accompanied him here. The lad was well cared for during his absence and is none the worse for the experience.
