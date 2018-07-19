Sometimes I look around in wonder at humans’ technological strides and marvel at how our species is advancing. Take, for example, the Internet and wireless technology, which have put information at the world’s fingertips.
But then, in using those very tools, I find displays of stupidity so flabbergasting that I can’t help but wonder how our species ever got past fire and the wheel.
Consider, for example, a compilation by Buzzfeed.com of the most ridiculous questions posed to the Yahoo Answers service. We can only hope these are jokes. Otherwise, it seems clear humans are devolving, and dolphins one day will rule the planet.
Sometimes it’s just the questions – “How do I unbake a cake” “Is there a spell to become a mermaid that actually works?” “Are there birds in Canada?” – that make you slam your forehead into your palm. But sometimes it’s the earnestly moronic wording of questions that really makes you question our species’ future.
Example: “One of my friends told me that midgets have night vision, but I wasn’t sure if it was true. I know a little person from school so I called him up and asked him. He didn’t say anything and just hung up, so I’m pretty confused.” Cue facepalm.
Here’s proof youths are wary of what adults say, be they parents or science teachers: “My friend’s mom says she was once chased by a skeleton, but I don’t think skeletons are real. Please help me.”
It appears the nation’s physics AND grammar teachers are failing. “Are there gravity in India? Do they got spicy food or good food? I heard in Swedewald the toilets flush upwards.”
There’s more bad news about the state of American education. The nation’s health teachers, otherwise known as gym teachers killing time between rounds of badminton, are dropping the ball, too: “I slept with a girl and now she’s pregnant. There’s two possible fathers though, and neither of us think it’s us, anyways. What if she’s really not the mom to begin with? Will it be another guy’s child? HELP!”
Help? Oh buddy, if only I could. What’s truly scary is Buzzfeed also found multiple examples of expectant mothers asking how they could confirm their child’s maternity. Somewhere the producers of “Maury” are salivating.
I find it interesting that homophobia seems to run rampant in the idiot community. Questions asked of Yahoo include “How do I test to see if my turtle is gay?” and “Why do crocodiles walk so gayly? They walk like they got their nails done or something.”
Occasionally there’s an off-the-wall question that begs a serious answer. “Do you think NASA invented thunderstorms to cover up the sound of space battles?” “How many calories are in a booger?”
Intriguingly, some questions address the nature of evolution, and indicate humans’ grasp on the concept is tenuous. “If evolution is true, then why hasn’t my dog turned into an elephant?” “If evolution is true, then why do pigs not have wings?”
When will dolphins rule the world? Before finding out what people are asking Yahoo, I would’ve said, “When pigs fly.” But now that I’ve learned just how dumb our species is getting, I’m not so sure.
“Why does my arm shake and turn bright red when I’m eating dirt?” “Can I tell by the smell of my husband’s gas if he has been cheating?” “Do you think humans will ever walk on the sun?”
Walking on the sun would be the quick way to go, but evolution tends to take its time. It may take centuries before dolphins surpass us on the food chain, but it’s clear our demise is assured. If only I knew a good spell for turning myself into a mermaid.
