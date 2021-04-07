Ask Amy: A family secret threatens to implode

Dear Torn: The most obvious answer is that this tough knowledge was not your wife’s to share. She was 15 years old when her brother fathered a child. I’m assuming that her own family kept her in the dark, and that this child’s existence was treated as a family secret, discussed only among the principals.

Yes, she should be honest about this, now. She may be the only person in her brother’s generation that knows the truth. She can say that she had hoped/assumed that her brother would have disclosed this to at least his wife, and that it was absolutely his story — not hers — to tell.

That is the most reasonable — and truthful explanation. If her niece, nephew, and sister-in-law are upset with her, she should understand too that she is the only person left for them to be upset with, but that eventually they should come to understand her unique position regarding this very challenging family secret.

Dear Amy: My 38-yer-old daughter won’t allow her three children to stay with me while they’re out of town for two days.

She lives out of state. I’m going to fly to her house and stay for two weeks to watch their dog and house while the five of them go on vacation.