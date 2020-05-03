Ask Amy: A neighbor's visit rattles a relative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: In this time of social isolation, a neighbor just knocked on my 93-year-old aunt’s door and then entered her house. Who does that?

I was talking to her on the phone at the time, from 2,000 miles away, and my aunt put the phone down to go answer the door. I was begging her not to let anyone in. She has been isolated for six weeks at home, and even though her son (my cousin) brings her everything she needs, he does not enter her home because his wife is a healthcare worker.

We all call her and email her daily. We know the isolation is hard on her.

My aunt should NOT have let the woman in, but I could hear the neighbor talking to her. I told her forcefully to ask the woman to leave immediately, but my aunt is not very assertive. I called my cousin and asked him to go over to her house.

I do not care how well-meaning this neighbor was, she put my aunt’s life at risk.

This has upset me terribly and I know I will worry for weeks, fearing that my aunt will become sick. Am I overreacting?

Please tell people to use common sense! — Worried Niece