Ask Amy: Adoption complicates clan’s wedding plans

I just don’t want to be there for her. Does that make me a terrible human being?

Is there any way to come out of this without seeming like the ***hole? — Guilty, Angry and Frustrated

Dear Guilty: The basic math to friendship is this: You receive roughly the equivalent of what you invest. “Carrie” is getting from you what she has invested in you — the minimum. At this point, you should respond to her with compassion for her loss, but not bite the hook if she baits it. Tell her, “I realize that I have been a real disappointment to you. I hope you have other people in your life who are there for you in the way you want them to be.”

I think it’s OK to seem like the ***hole, as long as you aren’t one.

Dear Amy: I could not believe your stupid advice to “Independent,” the woman whose in-laws stayed at their vacation cottage and did a “deep clean” while there.

If the place is so filthy that it requires a deep clean, Independent should be ashamed of herself. — Disappointed

Dear Disappointed: “Independent” implied that the cottage was not filthy, and I believed her.

