Ask Amy: After his scam-sham wedding, friend tries again

We plan to give the couple a modest gift.

We can’t help but feel some injustice has been done, though we’re not sure what. He never even sent us a gift for our wedding.

Is it petty to consider this all in the past? — Witness

Dear Witness: Your friend’s sense of entitlement is ... impressive. However — if you don’t like the way this wedding is structured, you don’t have to participate in it. Being invited to an extravaganza does not obligate a person to attend.

I hope you spoke your mind (to him and his “bride”) when you learned that his previous extravaganza was a scam, and I wonder if you like or respect him enough to continue to have a close relationship with him.

It must be tempting to punish him for his previous behavior, but it is important to remember that he isn’t the only person participating in this wedding. His bride should be presumed innocent (until proven to be equally craven).

If you attend, a modest gift is called for. If you don’t attend, you’re off the hook.