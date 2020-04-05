Ask Amy: An in-law loan goes bad

Dear Amy: I’d like to add my voice to other readers who were charmed by your recent column, entirely devoted to testimonials from adults about their stuffed animals! Given all the uncertainty we are all currently experiencing, this column brought tears to my eyes!—Trying to Stay Calm

Dear Trying: Me, too. But remember — those of us who no longer have our stuffed animals, still have each other.

