Ask Amy: An offer of prayer doesn’t sit well

Dear Amy: My husband had knee replacement surgery at a Catholic hospital last week.

The first few weeks of his physical therapy are done at our home.

The first session was today.

Everything went well and when it was time for her to leave, the therapist asked if my husband wanted to pray with her. She said this was totally up to him.

He said yes, she said a short prayer and left.

I was stunned. Is this something new?

I have been seen by a lot of health care professionals and NO ONE has ever asked me to pray with them.

We live in the Bible Belt, so I thought this might have something to do with it.

Your thoughts? – I'll Pray by Myself