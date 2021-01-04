Ask Amy: Angry letter may provoke unintended response

Dear Disappointed: Yes, I should have emphasized that there is no risk of contracting the virus from consuming food or receiving packages.

I made the error of believing that this was common knowledge, though it was obvious that “Concerned” was worried about it.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.