Ask Amy: Aspiring journalist’s instructor buried the lede

I do not agree with their comments at all.

Should I just ignore and not respond, or should I comment? I’m not happy about this.

I do not know how to respond without offending them.

If I do, what should I say? — Text Challenged

Dear Challenged: If you don’t think these cousins are “unintelligent,” then don’t assume their intelligence is somehow in play because of how they voted, how they worship, or how aggrieved they feel.

They are upset. They believe they are victims of what has been proven – over and over again — to have been a fair election.

Irrational, yes, but if you voted for the Democrat candidate in 2016, you might remember how it felt to be declared a citizen of Loserville, USA. You might have felt like a victim of some mysterious process. Nonetheless, you had to get on with it, just the way these very nice and supportive people will have to get on with it.