Ask Amy: Beach house vacay could take a toll

I have been guilty of that sort of thinking, myself, before my own ordeal.

Each of us has to get through treatments in our own way and also get through the aftermath of treatments. – Grateful for My Nurses

Dear Grateful: You describe an almost surreal topsy-turvy experience where because of the everyday isolation brought on by the pandemic, your contact with oncology nurses and hospital staff during your treatment became a social lifeline for you.

Talk about the “half full” glass!

Thank you so much for offering this perspective, as well as singing the praises of these wonderful nurses, who see and treat their patients through extremely challenging times.

Dear Amy: Responding to people wondering how long a person should grieve, I buried my beloved wife in April, and was so lonely that I remarried the following February – happily.

I’m 90 years old. – Buddy

Dear Buddy: Congratulations and best wishes for a long and happy marriage!

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0