Ask Amy: Big favor leads to big friendship fallout

But it seems that this wedding invitation, and your concern about politely responding, is a red herring.

Yes, apologies are due all around. After your dust-up, you asked for space – and you have received it.

Have you reflected on your own behavior? Have your apologies been specific, sincere, and humble? Do you need to make amends for your own actions?

If you would like to attend this wedding, you could contact your friend to say, “I’d like to start the new year out on a better footing with you and try to repair the damage to our friendship. I would like to attend your wedding, but I’ll leave it up to you to let me know if you’d still like for me to be there.”

If you don’t want to try to repair this friendship and don’t want to attend the wedding, send your RSVP along with a note saying, “I’m sorry I won’t be able to attend your wedding celebration, but I truly hope you have a beautiful day.”

Dear Amy: I am an 11-year-old boy. I have a younger sister. We’re at home and homeschooling because of the pandemic.

I really want to get a dog. Like really, really.

My parents are not in favor of this, but I don’t feel like their reasons are very good.