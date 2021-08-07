Ask Amy: Board members are afraid of confrontation

I want to support him, but do not want to partner with him, ever again. We share animals, all of which are with me. He wants to be involved; this means he’s over almost every weekend.

I don’t feel I have any peace. How do I handle this without hurting his feelings? – In a Quandary

Dear Quandary: I wonder why you are so worried about hurting this man’s feelings when, according to you, he is very much the guilty party leading to your divorce, which has left you devastated.

Either you are simply the nicest person in the world, or you currently lack the strength to put your own peace of mind over the possibility of your ex’s hurt feelings.

Because your ex seems to want to rekindle the intimate relationship, you should build some strong boundaries now, in order to possibly build on a platonic friendship later.

Sharing custody of the pets where they spend some time in his home (instead of him visiting them at your home) is one way to create some distance.

If that is not possible and you agree for him to visit the pets at your home, you might choose to run errands while he is there.