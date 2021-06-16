Ask Amy: Cancer patient has a mask mandate

Dear Amy: Responding to “Concerned Daughter,” who was trying to get her mother to stop driving, my beloved stepdad passed away last year, but lived with macular degeneration.

His physician told him it was time to stop driving. He went to the DMV to surrender his license and get a state ID.

The clerk asked, “Are you sure you want to do this? You can’t change your mind. You understand? This is irrevocable.”

He looked her in the eye and firmly said, “Take the damn license.”

This was characteristic of his acceptance of reality, but also reflected his concern for those he might put in danger by continuing to drive. – Proud Stepdaughter

Dear Proud: He sounds like my kind of guy.

