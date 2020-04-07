Ask Amy: Canine custody keeps former spouses in doghouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and his ex-wife (currently divorcing) still have a lot of contact because they share two dogs that go between houses.

Every time they talk/exchange dogs, it turns into a fight.

He still has a lot of anger toward her, and despite how much he says that he is happier now, he can’t seem to move past his own anger.

I am starting to think that he enjoys all the fighting and drama. His goal seems to be to get back at her, not move on.

I see a forever-future with him, but I don’t know how to help him get over all the hostility. — Worried

Dear Worried: Your boyfriend is divorcing (but not yet divorced). Because he still seems so anchored to his ex-wife, you should consider the possibility that it is too soon for him (and you) to be engaged in a serious relationship. This is not because it is morally “wrong” to date when you are not yet divorced, but because in this case, this not-yet-divorced man is still in an active relationship with his ex. He is still “biting the hook,” in that he is triggered and perhaps also seeking conflict.