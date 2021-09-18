Ask Amy: Caregiving spouse is overwhelmed

Should she keep her own daughter away or insist that you must not the wedding? No.

You’ve done a great job “momming” this issue. I hope your daughter gets it together.

Dear Amy: I was offended when you replied to a stepparent “You are not this daughter’s parent.” How dare you! Stepparents ARE parents. – Offended

Dear Offended: I have four stepchildren, and I have helped to raise them.

However, “Upset Stepparent” never once referred to this drug-addicted adult daughter as her “stepdaughter,” but only as “my husband’s daughter.”

She implied that she had never even spoken to this particular daughter, leading me to conclude that she was more or less refusing this important parental role.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

