Ask Amy: College student seeks occupation during pause

What these two situations share is deliberate cruelty to the immediate mourners. In my friend’s situation, what does he do: Come by himself to the funeral, deprived of his husband’s comfort, or does he bring his husband and have to explain it all at the graveside?

With the trans child, why did someone think that pretending that “Jane” was still “John” would be a good idea, when people not in the know will say, “WHO is THAT with the family? And where’s John?”

I’m so angry about this; perhaps you can explain it. — Angry

Dear Angry: First of all, a death notice is not an invitation to a funeral. Of course, your friend will bring his husband to his father’s service, because, well, they are married, and that’s what spouses do. He doesn’t need to explain anything to anyone.

My daughter worked for a time editing death notices for a few newspapers, and what she took away from the experience was that many families use these notices to settle old scores, punish or exclude family members, or create a seemingly false narrative about a life. She worked with funeral homes that would report former spouses submitting competing death notices, leaving out names of children from previous relationships. The absurdity of it all would almost be funny, if it weren’t so cruel.