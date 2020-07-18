Ask Amy: Contact with friendly dog could be poisonous

Dear Allergic: I definitely enjoy dogs, but I also wonder why some dog owners don’t seem to realize that their beloved family members are actually animals. Dogs are sometimes unpredictable (this is understandable because they are animals), and dogs can pose a risk to humans.

Just as no parent should assume that every stranger will find their children charming, no dog owner should assume that everyone will want to interact with their dog.

“Oh, don’t worry, he is friendly” is not an appropriate answer to a human who can’t have contact with a dog without experiencing extreme consequences. The dog’s friendly nature is not in question.

You should say, “I have extreme allergies and could land in the hospital if I have contact with your dog. I’m going to stay on this side of the trail while you pass by.”

Dear Amy: I have three boxes of old love letters that must go.

Box A is from my high school sweetheart and first love, now deceased.

Box B is from my torrid college affair (no longer in contact).

Box C contains letters from my dear husband of many years, written before we were married.