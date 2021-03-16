Ask Amy: Couple’s problems will be baked in

Being his editor before was awful. Although he fixed what I suggested and I helped him make the writing tighter, he didn’t learn from it and the same mistakes occurred over and over again.

He can’t seem to edit or analyze his own writing.

I pulled back from editing because of my demanding full-time job.

I am still expected to read everything he writes, and I struggle.

First, I am confronted by all those mistakes. Second, I am confronted by his needy questions: “Did you like this?” “Did you like that?” “What did you think about that event?” “Was it good?”

He has participated in writing groups but left them. He took a writing class, but he had conflicts with the instructor – an award-winning author.

He yearns for my approval. He craves my adoring accolades. And he is driving me nuts. – Exhausted Wife

Dear Exhausted: Some spouses can write and edit together, but for many couples who are not Virginia and Leonard Woolf, these two roles don’t always mix well.

Family members often do NOT make good first readers.