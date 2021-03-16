Ask Amy: Couple’s problems will be baked in

You can say, “I am your biggest fan. But I don’t love every single thing you write. I can’t edit you because it leads to conflict. Also, I just don’t want to.”

Your husband should hire an editor/assistant to help him. Ideally, paying someone would compel him to take edits and suggestions.

Unfortunately, he wants to cut corners without improving his work; he also wants fame along with the accolades from you.

In short, he sounds like every needy, unpublished and eager writer I know.

Your adoring accolades will mean nothing if you are not also honest. Without honesty, the empty praise will bring on more insecurity.

If he can’t handle your honesty, you should decline these bids for praise.

