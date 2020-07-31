Ask Amy: Couple stuck in limbo over decision to have children

I’m wondering — how long should I wait — or should I start mentally checking out within this next year. Help me, please! — Stuck in Limbo

Dear Stuck: Your husband said he was “willing” to marry you because he could imagine you having his children. Quick, call Hollywood! This is a romance for the ages.

I’m being snarky here. No marriage is perfect. But my point is that – at the beginning – it should at least feel perfect.

Here you are, only one year in, and you’re onto your second therapist. I am a big believer in couples counseling, but again, the goal of counseling is to find resolution, not another counselor.

I will grant him this: he says he does not want to have children because your relationship is so unstable. You may see that as selfish – I see that as self-preservation. He is actually being more thoughtful and careful than you are. He knows that a potential child deserves better than to have a parent who is so reluctant to be one.

So — let me put it this way: If you hesitate signing a one-year lease with your husband, please – do not sign up for a lifetime of parenthood with him.