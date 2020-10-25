Ask Amy: Cull those diaries of the ‘icky bits’

Dear Amy: “Concerned Friend” reported that his friend of many years (a man) was the victim of physical abuse at the hands of his wife.

Amy, thank you for publishing this letter. I was also physically abused by my ex-wife. I was so ashamed and embarrassed. Only one person took what was happening seriously. I genuinely believe that this one person saved my life. — Been There

Dear Been There: I’m cheering for you. Victims of domestic violence (male and female) can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline .

