Ask Amy: Dad wants to ’Meet the Parents’

Your son’s attachment to his girlfriend seems to have compelled you to do a lot of projecting.

First of all, you are using this column to communicate with your wife. Please, lower your paper, laptop, tablet or phone and speak directly to her.

Is she really so shallow that she would research another family’s net worth before inviting them to meet? Or perhaps you are so insecure about your own (enviable) privilege that you have forgotten that this is really supposed to be a human moment? Yes, two families meeting is nerve-wracking, no matter what, but you are making this about you, when it really should be about your son.

You and your wife need to realign your values, and simply tell your son, “We would like to spend more time with ‘Ashley,’ and also meet her folks when you two are ready.”