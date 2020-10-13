Ask Amy: Danger of COVID is not a game of Risk

Is it unreasonable for me to say that he can’t come to the wedding?

I don’t want to act like a Bridezilla. — Hopeful

Dear Hopeful: You and your fiancé each have the right to invite people from your individual list to your wedding. As obnoxious as “James” might be, my own perspective is that you simply not liking someone on your fiance’s list does not justify eliminating him altogether. However, that “sloppy seconds” comment does put James in the invitation “red zone.”

You and your fiancé should talk about this. Why does he want to include James? Why don’t you? Would James’ presence at your wedding and reception ruin it for you? Would his absence at the wedding ruin it in some way for your fiancé?

Having a point of view about who attends your wedding does not make you a “Bridezilla.” (Let’s reserve that term for brides who throw tantrums over trivial matters.)

If you sincerely conclude that you must eliminate James from your fiance’s list, perhaps there is someone on your list that your fiancé would also like to veto.