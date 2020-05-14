Ask Amy: Dating confidence can't be faked

Dear Nebraska: I agree with your friends and family—and what I think they are trying to tell you is that the most important relationship you will ever have, is the one you have with yourself. In that regard, there is always room for growth! To some degree, meeting and matching is a confidence-busting experience for anyone. When things don’t pan out, you will always ask yourself, “Is it ME? Am I the problem?” No doubt, many of the people you’ve matched with are also doubting themselves. I hope you realize that much of what you are doing is SO right! You are dealing with your physical, emotional, and mental health challenges, and it seems that you have come a long way from the anxious child you once were. The best relationship marker for anyone is in the quality of their friendships—and your friends are supportive and kind. To build on your successes, you will have to practice ways of getting out of your own head. Develop and deepen your platonic friendships. Work on deliberately switching your internal focus to others. Train yourself to trust other people enough that when they compliment you, you actually believe them.