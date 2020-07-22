Ask Amy: Daughter is caught in Dad’s needy net

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I am a 30-something daughter of divorced parents with two younger siblings. Our parents divorced 25 years ago.

Neither of my parents have healthy coping skills, but my father has really gotten extreme with his co-dependencies. He has always needed his children to constantly shower him with love and attention, specifically by spending tons of time at his house and prioritizing him over other family.

Of course, he is particularly sensitive to any infringing time spent with my mother, since he was the better parent (mostly true).

Holidays have always been a nightmare for me, as I am the one corralling my siblings and accommodating his feelings the best I can.

However, now that I have children (and we are in the middle of a pandemic), this baggage is too much for me to bear.

He had another one of his self-pitying meltdowns on Father’s Day because we did not plan on “stopping by,” despite having exposed ourselves and all of his friends and family at his house the previous weekend for his 60th birthday party.

I’m at my breaking point. His complete lack of empathy for anyone else makes it difficult to even enjoy his company.