Ask Amy: Depressed friend can’t be happy for others

Should we lie and say that things are horrible for us? Should we give her more space? — Not Lonely

Dear Not Lonely: You seem to view this as a binary: You are doing well. You are very happy. Your friend “Stella” is not doing well. She is depressed and unhappy. Stella is doing what many depressed people do NOT do: She is acknowledging it and trying to talk about it. Her blunt statements are making you uncomfortable, and so you are somewhat cynically suggesting that the only way to cope with her negativity is to lie to her. But you have other choices.

I agree with you that Stella is being self-focused and somewhat rude to declare that she can’t be happy for people who are doing well. But she is doing what we actually want people to do: she is stating how she feels. You should not hide your own good fortune under a bushel, but you should also modulate how you report on your awesome life. When she bluntly states that she can’t be happy for people, her friends could honestly respond that they want to be as supportive as possible while she goes through this rough patch.

Dear Amy: For years our large family has followed a plan for Christmas giving. My generation is now in their 60s and 70s and the next generation is not interested in following our previous plan.