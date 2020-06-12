Ask Amy: Distance and disease rattle relationship

My parents (who are in their mid-70s and in good health) now watch our child sometimes. Daycare in our state has been closed for more than two months, and my husband and I have both been working from home.

Asking my parents for help was my husband’s idea, but I worry that allowing one set of grandparents to see her while the other set doesn’t will have repercussions for some time to come. What do you think we should do? — Klueless in Kentucky

Dear Klueless: It sounds as if you live nearby your in-laws. I think you should take your daughter to their home. Your husband should call and ask his mother to come to the front door at a specific time. He can tell her, “We’re going to do a drive-by visit, because we miss you.”

Bring a sign (“love you, Nana”) that your daughter can hold as she waves to her grandmother from a safe distance away.

This is the best you can do right now.

You could also send your mother-in-law a care package containing photos and your daughter’s handprint — little mementos that she can touch and keep, as reminders that you care and that you hope to be together soon.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0