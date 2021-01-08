Ask Amy: DNA disclosure disrupts extended family

Dear Tough Spot: Of all of the people you mention, you are the least connected (or directly affected) by this news. Because of that, I don’t think you have the right to share it.

All of your information is indirect. Since this information is from your aunt’s ex-husband, and because his motives are suspect, I don’t think you should even assume that it is true, until someone with direct knowledge confirms it.

You and your mother seem to have developed a complex set of theories about other family members based on your mutual and indirect knowledge of this DNA test. However, because you both believe this to be true, your mother (not you) should talk to her sister about it.

She should lay the responsibility for this knowledge with her sister’s ex: “I wish Stan had not violated your privacy and disclosed this, but he did.”

Your mother could also take a DNA test, which would reveal the extent of their chromosomal sibling connection. Then it WOULD be her business (and, to a much lesser extent – yours).