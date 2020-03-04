Ask Amy: DNA proves he's a dad, but where is the mom?

Dear Amy: A few years ago, I submitted my DNA on an ancestry site. Last year, I received an email from a newly discovered son, “Joe.” Joe was adopted at birth and had received minimal information about his mother, although she left information that the father (me) was unaware of the pregnancy. (I was in college at the time. I am currently in my 70s.)

Joe’s DNA test confirmed my paternal relationship. I welcomed the information and have established a long-distance relationship (as have my wife and other children).

I now am fairly certain that I know the identity of Joe’s birth mother. I wanted to get her permission before I disclosed her name to Joe, but have discovered that she died several years ago.

Through internet searches I have discovered the names of her other children, all born after Joe.

I think I can now tell Joe everything I know, so he can perhaps learn more about his birth mother (and receive possibly valuable medical history) through her other children. He could suggest that they submit their DNA to confirm the relationship.

Your thoughts? — DNA Papa