Ask Amy: Eating disorder might have resurfaced, years later

I am 68 now, and I am free. — Grateful

Dear Grateful: I hope that “Hanging On” gets the quality of counseling that you received.

Dear Amy: I am a happily married man with a child in college. My wife and I have been married for 22 years (my second marriage, her first). We have a healthy relationship that has gotten progressively better over the years. We both will retire soon and look forward to that.

Way back, 15-20 years ago, I had a few “encounters” that did not involve sex, but did involve kissing, etc.

I am very embarrassed and disappointed in myself, and experience guilt about this. My wife does not know about any of this, nor do I see any reason to disclose it, but how do I deal with my guilt? — Guilty Party

Dear Guilty: I think a little justified guilt can actually be a good thing. Guilt reminds you of your humanity. It reminds you of the harm even “good people” are capable of. Guilt humbles you and can endear you to the vulnerability you see in others.